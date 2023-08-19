Sam Asghari Not ‘Threatening to Exploit’ Britney Spears or Challenge Prenup, Rep Says

Sam Asghari is disputing claims that he is challenging his prenup with Britney Spears and attempting to exploit the pop icon after filing for divorce on Monday.

via: Rolling Stone

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent tells Rolling Stone. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

Lawyers for Spears did not immediately return a for comment, but Rolling Stone has learned that the prenup is considered ironclad.

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears earlier this week after 14 months of marriage and nearly seven years together. Following news of the split, several reports, citing sources, emerged about the couple’s relationship. The reports seemed to suggest Asghari — or people close to him — was angling to undermine Spears with allegations of wrongdoing in their marriage and squeeze additional money out of her in the divorce.

Along with the denial from his rep, Asghari shared an amicable statement of his own on social media. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he said. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always… Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears has yet to officially comment publicly on the divorce even as she’s remained active on Instagram over the past few days.

Spears and Asghari first started dating in 2016, several months after they shot her “Slumber Party” video together. The couple got engaged in Sept. 2021 — just before Spears’ longterm, and controversial conservatorship was terminated — and then married in June 2022. At one point, the pair were expecting a child but right before the wedding, they announced that Spears had miscarried.

