Ladies, Thinking About Morocco For Your Next Vacation? Safety Tips You Should Know | lovebscott.com

Ladies, is Morocco next on your bucket list? The North African gem is a country rich in history, culture, and vibrant colors. From the bustling markets of Marrakech to the serene beaches of Essaouira, Morocco offers a blend of the old and the new. The majestic Atlas Mountains and the vast Sahara Desert provide a stunning backdrop for adventures.

However, traveling to Morocco as a woman requires some additional precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip, especially for Black women and those who identify as queer. Here are six safety tips to know for your trip to Morocco.

1. Dress Modestly

Morocco is a predominantly Muslim country with conservative values. Dressing conservatively shows respect for the local culture and helps you avoid unwanted attention. Opt for loose-fitting clothing that covers your shoulders, arms, and legs. Lightweight fabrics are your best friend in the Moroccan heat. A scarf can be useful for covering your hair in more conservative areas or when visiting mosques. While Moroccan cities are used to tourists and more tolerant of different clothing styles, it’s best to err on the side of caution to ensure your safety and comfort.

2. Be Mindful of Local Customs and Laws

Understanding and respecting local customs and laws is crucial. Public displays of affection, especially between same-sex couples, can attract negative attention or worse. Morocco has laws against homosexuality, which can make it challenging for queer travelers. While these laws are not always strictly enforced, it’s wise to be discreet. Research local customs before you go and try to blend in as much as possible. This will help you stay safe and enrich your travel experience.

3. Stay in Reputable Accommodations

Choosing the right place to stay can significantly impact your trip. Choose reputable hotels or guesthouses with good reviews from other female travelers. Many cities have women-only hostels or accommodations that are particularly welcoming to queer travelers. These places can offer a safer and more comfortable environment. Additionally, staying in well-known areas can help you avoid risky neighborhoods and provide easier access to local attractions and transportation.

4. Be Cautious When Interacting with Strangers

Moroccans are generally hospitable and friendly but must remain cautious when interacting with strangers. Avoid accepting invitations from people you don’t know well, especially if you’re traveling alone. Street harassment can be an issue, particularly for women traveling solo. Trust your instincts, and don’t be afraid to be assertive if someone makes you uncomfortable. Having a firm and confident demeanor can deter unwanted attention. If you need help, seek out families or women, who are usually more than willing to assist.

5. Travel in Groups When Possible

There’s safety in numbers. Whenever possible, travel with a group or at least one other person. This is especially important for nightlife. Morocco has a vibrant nightlife scene, but exploring it with friends is safer. If you’re a solo traveler, consider joining group tours or day trips. These can be a great way to meet other travelers and enjoy the sights without the stress of navigating alone. Many travel companies offer tours specifically for women, which can provide an added layer of security and camaraderie.

6. Keep Valuables Secure

Petty theft can be an issue in tourist-heavy areas. Use a money belt or a hidden pouch to keep your valuables secure. Avoid flashing expensive jewelry or large amounts of cash. When exploring busy markets or crowded streets, stay vigilant and keep your belongings close. A crossbody bag that zips up can be a good choice for keeping your essentials safe and out of reach of pickpockets.

Morocco is a captivating destination with so much to offer. You can ensure a safe and memorable trip by taking a few precautions. Dress modestly, respect local customs, stay in reputable accommodations, be cautious with strangers, and travel in groups when possible. These safety tips will help you confidently navigate Morocco’s rich cultural landscape. Safe travels!