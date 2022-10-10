Sade Recorded New Music at Brad Pitt’s Studio in France, A New Album Could Be Arriving Soon

This is not a drill — Sade has recorded new music!

In a new Billboard cover story with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard, details about Sade’s forthcoming album have come to light.

via Complex:

According to Billboard, the pair’s renovated Miraval Studios at Château Miraval, which has already been host to recording sessions for Pink Floyd’s The Wall, The Cure’s Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, and AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video, has hosted Sade, whom Pitt calls “royalty.”

“You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” Quintard told the outlet. “And when we talked to musicians who came here previously, they all have this special connection with Miraval that can’t really be explained … It’s a dream come true to see this place activate again.”

Sade released its last full-length offering, Soldier of Love, in 2010. Its sixth studio album, the LP followed 2000’s Lovers Rock, 1992’s Love Deluxe, 1988’s Stronger Than Pride, 1985’s Promise, and 1984’s Diamond Life.

We’re beyond ready!