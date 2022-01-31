So Sad: Mother of 5 Dies the Day Before Her 30th Birthday After Falling Out of Party Bus Onto Freeway While Dancing

Heather Garcia, a mother of five children died early Sunday morning after falling out of a party bus on the 101 freeway in Los Angeles.

She was preparing to turn 30 on Monday.

via People:

The family said that Garcia was celebrating her niece’s birthday when she tripped while dancing, falling backward into the door and onto the freeway, according to ABC7.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the site of the collision just before 3 a.m. local time after receiving reports of a crash.

Investigators said that Garcia was struck by a moving vehicle. The driver of that vehicle cooperated with authorities and remained at the scene.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, per local news outlet CBSLA.

“I don’t know how the door opened. Nobody knows how the door opened. The door shouldn’t have opened up,” Garcia’s brother, Juan, told CBSLA.

“It’s just something that is a nightmare … that doesn’t happen. It should not happen,” Garcia’s husband, Army veteran Rafael Corral, told ABC7.

“You expect when you pay for a service so that you don’t drink and drive or do anything illegal … you get there, somebody takes you there safe, and you’re going to get back home safe because that’s what you paid the service for,” he said.

Corral, who has five children between the ages of 1 and 10 with Garcia, created a GoFundMe to “help to give her the burial that she deserves.” He added that he “was not prepared for a loss in such a tragic way.”

“I am also left with so many other expense [sic] and I will now be a mom and dad to our five children ( 10yrs., 8yrs., 6yrs., 5yrs., and 1yr),” Corral wrote. “Heather I will never forget you and I will always tell the kids how much you loved them everyday. May God watch over us during this difficult time. May you Rest in Paradise my love, until we meet again.”

While the incident remains under investigation, the CHP’s Central Los Angeles office is asking anyone with information to call (323) 343-0732.

What a tragic incident! This story will definitely make us think twice about turning up on a party bus from now on. So sad.