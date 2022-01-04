So Sad: George Floyd's 4-Year-Old Niece Reportedly Shot in Her Bed While Sleeping [Video]

George Floyd’s four-year-old niece was shot as she lay in her bed on New Year’s Day, according to police.

via Breaking 911:

Houston police were called to the scene at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard about 2:55 a.m. on Saturday. The 4 year-old girl, Arianna, was transported to an area hospital. Local media reports she is the niece of George Floyd.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives A. Carroll and J. Roberts wrote: A suspect or suspects fired several shots into an apartment at the above address as four adults and two children were inside the apartment. One of the children was struck in the torso. She was transported in a private vehicle to an area hospital where she underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

There is no suspect description or motive in the shooting.

2022 is already starting off on the wrong foot. We pray she makes a full recovery.