So Sad: Former Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves Star Dwight Smith Dead at 58

Former baseball outfielder Dwight Smith has passed away at the age of 58.

via People:

Smith died of congestive heart and lung failure, Associated Press reported.

The Atlanta Braves were the first to announce the news via Twitter on Friday, writing, “We are saddened by the passing earlier today of Dwight Smith, an integral member of our 1995 World Series Championship team.”

“The 1989 NL Rookie of the Year runner up, Dwight enjoyed an eight-year major league career that included two postseason trips with the Cubs and Braves,” the Braves continued, calling him a “beloved alumni member.”

“His infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park,” the team added. “Our deepest condolences to his wife Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn, and son Dwight Jr.”

At the time of his passing, the former MLB star was living in Peachtree City, located around 30 miles south of Atlanta, AP reported.

The former player competed in the big leagues for eight years, starting out with the Chicago Cubs, then splitting a season between the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles before joining the Braves for his final two seasons, the outlet reported.

The Chicago Cubs also tweeted about Smith’s passing. “We are saddened to learn of the death of Dwight Smith and send our condolences,” the Chicago-based team wrote.

“Selected by the Cubs in the 1984 June Draft, Smith roamed the outfield for five seasons with Chicago, helping the 1989 club reach the postseason and finishing 2nd in NL Rookie of the Year voting,” the team tweeted.

Smith’s only son followed in his father’s footsteps playing 122 major league games for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles, CBS Sports reported.

The 29-year-old outfielder was released from the Orioles in 2020. He’s currently playing independent ball as a free agent.

