So Sad: 20-Year-Old Orlando Mother and Her 1-Year-Old Baby Found Dead in Car After ‘a Couple of Days’

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference Friday that the bodies of Massania Malcom and 1-year-old Jordania had been in the vehicle “for probably a couple of days” at the lot in Oak Ridge, about 7 miles south of Orlando, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Mina said the remains were discovering following a Tuesday shooting involving the boyfriend of Malcom and Doujon Griffiths, a 21-year-old friend who had been staying with the pair, according to the paper.

Though Malcolm was fatally shot, Mina said her daughter seemed to have died from the extreme heat, according to the outlet.

“This is a horribly tragic case that has shattered two families,” said Mina, the Orlando Sentinel reports. “This suspect allegedly left that baby to die in that car.”

Malcolm’s boyfriend, who is also Jordania’s father, was driving with Malcolm and the tot when Griffiths started shooting following an argument, said Mina, according to the outlet.

Mina said that the boyfriend has been in and out of consciousness at a hospital since authorities found him at his residence — about a mile from the lot — with five gunshot wounds, the paper reports.

Though he said he couldn’t find Malcolm and the baby after he was shot, Mina said the boyfriend told authorities he believed Malcolm had also been shot and that Griffiths drove off with her and Jordania.

Mina said that authorities are looking for Griffiths, who faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting the boyfriend, and remains a suspect in Malcolm and Jordania’s deaths.

