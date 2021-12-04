So Sad: 2 Teenage Girls Dead, 9-Month-Old and Another Teen Wounded in Memphis Gas Station Shooting

Two teenagers were killed and two others, including a 9-month-old boy, were injured in a shooting at a Memphis, Tennessee gas station.

The two deaths have been identified as a 15 and 16-year-old girl. Another 16-year-old girl and the 9-month-old baby suffered non-critical injuries.

via People:

Police say they originally located three victims upon arriving on scene around 9:30 p.m. local time, before eventually locating the fourth. Two victims, including the infant, were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis while a third was taken to Regional One Health with non-critical injuries.

The victims were inside a red Infiniti at the pump on Elvis Presley Boulevard when someone driving a dark-colored Nissan pulled up nearby and opened fire, police say.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was originally said to be driving a blue four-door Nissan Maxima. It is unclear how many people were in the Nissan, but the vehicle in question has since been recovered.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, and a motive has not been determined. An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

So sad. Anyone with tips regarding the incident is asked to call 901-528-CASH.