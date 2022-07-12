Ryan Gosling Reportedly Wants to Play Ghost Rider in a Future MCU Film

According to MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, Ryan Gosling has expressed interest in playing a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Horowitz, host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gosling is interested in portraying Ghost Rider, the stunt motorcyclist Johnny Blaze who Nicholas Cage played in the 2007 film Ghost Rider.

“Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true,” Horowitz wrote, referring to the rumors that Gosling is connected to the Nova project that Marvel is developing. “BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER.”

It isn’t the first time a rumored Ghost Rider project has been in the works. Back in May 2021, the Robbie Reyes version of the character from ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was reported to be getting a spin-off series, with Gabriel Luna set to reprise the role.

However, in an October 2021 interview with SlashFilm, Luna opened up about why the series was shelved.

“A year goes by and we were still trying to find the right showrunner and meanwhile they’re picking up my hold again, so every six months, they would give me my fee to keep them in first position,” Luna explained. “And I just really loved that character. I really loved the people I was working with, so I elected to grant them that, always with the promise that we’d get there. We’d get this show across the finish line.”

Luna went on to reveal that a Ghost Rider series was in pre-production, although that it never came to fruition.

“We were in full pre-production at that point now that Disney owned Fox and we had the Hulu relationship, that all would work out. I was doing everything in my power to make sure my mind and body were all prepared for a few-month-long engagement trying to get our show up.”

