Russell Wilson Names Top 3 Ciara Songs, Recalls Exact Moment He Fell For Her | lovebscott.com

Russell Wilson adores Ciara Wilson. Amidst swirling speculation about his future in Denver, the Broncos’ quarterback showcased his versatility on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, delivering insights on various fronts, including his bond with Ciara.

via: Vibe

Wilson didn’t disappoint when he was asked to pick his “top three” songs from his wife’s musical catalog. Naming songs from Ciara‘s debut album Goodies to the 2010 LP Basic Instinct and her self-titled CD — Wilson showed that his fandom for his wife goes beyond their vows.

“Well, number one, I would say ‘Ride.’ I love watching that video,” he said while appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. “Number two, I would say ‘Body Party’ because there’s a moment in that song [when] I saw her smile, and I was like, ‘That’s the one for me.’ I’ve seen her smile in that video, and I was like, ‘She’s the one for me.’”

Unable to limit his picks to just three, he named “1, 2, Step”, “Goodies,” and “Level Up” all for the third spot.

Russell Wilson names his top five Ciara songs. pic.twitter.com/sj8SIDejRw — Episodes (@episodesent) February 28, 2024

Further in the interview, the Denver Broncos QB praised CiCi’s mothering skills to their four children. “Watching her and all the things she does and the businesswoman she is… she’s got her own skincare line called OAM,” he said. “She’s got all this business stuff, and then she’s still a mom driving the kids to school every single day.”

The couple shares daughters Amora Princess, 2 mos.; Sienna Princess, 6; Win Harrison, 3, and Future Zahir, 9 — who Ciara shares with rapper, Future.

Back in 2022, Ciara spoke with VIBE about the amazing father and husband that Wilson has been to her and their children, deeming him “an adventurer” and “spontaneous.”

“We literally can be thinking the week is just going as planned and he’d be like, ‘Okay, tomorrow let’s just go to Mexico’ or he literally might be like, ‘In two days, we’re going to go to Italy,’” she shared. “He just thinks that way. So, it is a lot of spontaneous fun with Russ. I think our worlds move so fast that you look forward to the simple moments. You just look forward to simply being able to be together, enjoy each other.”

Take a look at Russell Wilson naming his favorite tunes by his wife Ciara above and his full interview with the I AM ATHLETE podcast below.