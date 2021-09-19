RuPaul Makes Emmys History with Most Wins for a Black Artist

RuPaul is breaking even more Emmys records.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race host now has the most Emmy wins by a person of color.

via Just Jared:

RuPaul now has 11 wins, following the show’s win for Outstanding Competition Program, making it most-awarded reality competition show at the Emmys. He was previously tied with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan.

“Wow, thank you so much to the Academy and all of you gorgeous people here tonight. All of the people at World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS who have been so wonderful, but really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you. And for the kids out there watching. You have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby, come on to Mama Ru. Thank you so much,” he said during the speech.

Congrats Mama Ru!