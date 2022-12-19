‘The Rumor Ain’t True’: OJ Simpson Scoffs At Suggestion He Is Khloé Kardashian’s Real Father, Shades Kris Jenner [Video]

O.J. Simpson is once again denying age-old rumors that he slept with Kris Jenner and fathered Khloe Kardashian.

via: Radar Online

Simpson, 75, appeared on the FULL SEND podcast where he discussed various topics including Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s 1994 murders and the rumor that he is the real father to Khloé.

In one clip, the hosts asked Simpson if he was upset that Brown and Goldman’s killer was never found. Simpson was acquitted of all of the charges related to his ex-wife’s death but found liable in a civil lawsuit for the murders.

Simpson told the hosts, “I’m not going there. Right now, I’m not going to discuss any of that. Alright?”

He said, “but the rumor ain’t true. Nowhere even close to being true.”

The host told Simpson, “some people think you might be Khloe Kardashian’s real dad.”

Simpson replied, “no…no, I’m not.”

In 2019, Simpson spoke about the rumor. He wrote on Twitter, “You know, Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy.”

“He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended. But never — and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form — have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”

“Khloé, like all the girls, I am very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here,” he said. “But the simple fact of the matter is she is not mine.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Simpson is furious with Jenner for not helping him rehab his image.

“He’s fed up with being avoided like the plague or outright ignored by celebrities, and he’s convinced Kris could change all that by inviting him back into her inner circle,” said a source.

