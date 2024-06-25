Roy Jones Jr.'s Son DeAndre Dies by Suicide, Boxing Legend Shares | lovebscott.com

Roy Jones Jr. announced his son DeAndre died by suicide.

via NYP:

Jones Jr., 55, posted the tragic news on social media on Monday.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday,” Jones wrote.

“I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.”

Jones asked that fans “please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss.”

DeAndre is additionally survived by his mother, Natlyn, and brothers Roy III and DeShaun.

Roy Jones Jr. held a litany of championships across several weight classes, ranging from middleweight all the way up to heavyweight.

In 1994, he defeated James Toney, in a fight dubbed the “Uncivil War,” by unanimous decision for the IBF Super Middleweight championship, in a match that Toney entered as an undefeated 46-0.

Jones Jr. had a trilogy of matches against Antonio Tarver between 2003 and ’05, winning the first before losing the next two.

So sad. Prayers go out to his family.