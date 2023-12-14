Rome Flynn Joins NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ For Season 12

The cast of Chicago Fire is growing by one going into its twelfth season!

via: Deadline

Rome Flynn (With Love, How to Get Away with Murder) is the newest member of NBC’s Chicago Fire, landing a recurring guest role that could expand into something bigger, Deadline has learned. Flynn will debut in the second episode of Season 12 airing January 24.

He will portray Jake Gibson, a quietly confident former amateur boxer with a dark past. The physically fit and fearless Jake earns a spot on Truck 51’s radar thanks to a heroic act.

The addition of Flynn to the Wolf Entertainment/Universal Television drama follows the news of Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer’s exit. They will both make their final appearances in Season 12; Rosende following the premiere with Killmer’s final episode airing being kept under wraps. The series returns on January 17.

Most recently, Flynn starred in Gloria Calderón Kellett’s With Love from Prime Video and the sports family comedy Fantasy Football for Paramount+. The Afro-Cuban actor is best known for his work as Gabriel Maddox in the Shonda Rhimes series How To Get Away With Murder and his portrayal of Zende Forrester Domínguez in the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful. Additional TV credits include ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Netflix’s Raising Dion and Dear White People also from the streamer.