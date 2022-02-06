Roddy Ricch Deletes Social Media After Criticism [Photos + Video]

Roddy Ricch has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts shortly after getting negative reviews on a new song snippet.

On Saturday, the “Box” rapper took to Twitter to share a 30-second snippet of an unreleased track. “For your ears only,” he captioned the song, which is titled “Out of My Mind.”

However, he wasn’t prepared for the wave of negative feedback. Social media was quick to criticize Roddy’s new music, according to Complex. Some fans expressed their disappointment, while others claimed the Grammy-winning MC was “falling off.”

“We don’t need this on God,” wrote one person, while another added, “It’s safe to say Roddy Ricch blew up before we could see his true potential.”

“We are witnessing the Chance The Rapper-ification of Roddy Ricch,” commented a third person.

The backlash wasn’t lost on Roddy, who acknowledged the criticism before deactivating his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Guess I’m a flop now,” he wrote alongside the peace sign emoji. “Shit crazy.”

Roddy released his sophomore album, LIVE LIFE FAST, in December. He has been working on his new mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3, which he said would drop sometime this year.

Earlier this month, Meek Mill revealed that he wanted to sign Roddy to his label, but Atlantic Records prevented him from doing so.

Since then, a growing number of Twitter users have expressed their support for Roddy while condemning those who slammed his new work.

Roddy Ricch just need to get back on grind mode.. and its hard for artists to do after they've had hella success… Nobody loves you that much to wait 3 years for project. Feed the skreets.. OFTEN..or watch them turn on u word to NBA YOUNGBOY. unless u kendrick, frank ocean etc — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 6, 2022

I honestly don’t blame Roddy Ricch for getting off Twitter and Instagram He put out a solid project that took years to make and every move he made, people would tell him his project was mid or trash Stop harassing artists fam, if you don’t like a project, cool, just move on pic.twitter.com/RyBVpHme0M — Jah Talks Music (@JahTalksMusic) February 5, 2022

We need to remember that Roddy Ricch is only 23 years old and is still finding his place in the industry. Artists are still people. I hope he’s doing good mentally. I know he’ll bounce back and we’ll be waiting ? pic.twitter.com/c5FLTCvipA — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) February 5, 2022

A lot of artist take criticism hard especially when they were as praised as Roddy Ricch was. To go from people defending you against the industry’s top stars to them filling your mentions with slander is tough. No surprise he deactivated his Twitter over it. — Dedee ? (@thoughtfulbae) February 6, 2022