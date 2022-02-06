  1. Home
  2. News

Roddy Ricch Deletes Social Media After Criticism [Photos + Video]

February 06, 2022 2:59 PM PST

Roddy Ricch has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts shortly after getting negative reviews on a new song snippet.

via: Rap-Up

On Saturday, the “Box” rapper took to Twitter to share a 30-second snippet of an unreleased track. “For your ears only,” he captioned the song, which is titled “Out of My Mind.”

However, he wasn’t prepared for the wave of negative feedback. Social media was quick to criticize Roddy’s new music, according to Complex. Some fans expressed their disappointment, while others claimed the Grammy-winning MC was “falling off.”

“We don’t need this on God,” wrote one person, while another added, “It’s safe to say Roddy Ricch blew up before we could see his true potential.”

“We are witnessing the Chance The Rapper-ification of Roddy Ricch,” commented a third person.

The backlash wasn’t lost on Roddy, who acknowledged the criticism before deactivating his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Guess I’m a flop now,” he wrote alongside the peace sign emoji. “Shit crazy.”

Roddy released his sophomore album, LIVE LIFE FAST, in December. He has been working on his new mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3, which he said would drop sometime this year.

Earlier this month, Meek Mill revealed that he wanted to sign Roddy to his label, but Atlantic Records prevented him from doing so.

Since then, a growing number of Twitter users have expressed their support for Roddy while condemning those who slammed his new work.

Share This Post

Tags:Roddy Ricch