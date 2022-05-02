Rod Wave Faces Felony Charge After Being Arrested for Battery by Strangulation [Photo]

Rod Wave has been arrested and charged with battery in Florida.

via: Complex

According to court documents reported by the Neighborhood Talk and confirmed by Complex, Wave was taken into custody over an incident involving an unnamed individual. Battery by strangulation is a third degree felony, and it carries a maximum sentence of five years behind bars, five years of probation, and a $5,000 fine in the state of Florida. Other details regarding the situation are currently slim, but he remains in the custody of the St. Petersburg Police Department in Florida.

A representative for Rod Wave declined to comment when Complex reached out. As seen in the video included in the Neighborhood Talk post below, Wave shared a video that showed him while police lights flashed in the background.

His arrest comes not long after he confirmed that he’s wrapped the work on his new album, Beautiful Mind. The rapper confirmed the record is on the way when he shared a freestyle over Future, Drake, and Tems’ “Wait For U,” which he appropriately titled “Sorry 4 the Wait.”

“I turn my album in Monday, hope y’all can feel that,” he raps on the track. “I asked my fans to wait on me ’cause I waited for y’all.” He has not announced a release date for the project, but it’s unclear if his arrest will cause any delays. His previous record, SoulFly, debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Last December, Rod Wave had fans concerned after sharing a song titled “Nirvana,” which featured disturbing lyrics related to self-harm. Shortly afterward, he deactivated his social media accounts. He later apologized and set the record straight on his head space.