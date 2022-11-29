Rock The Bells Announces Immersive Hip-Hop Cruise To The Bahamas [Video]

Rock The Bells, the global platform dedicated to elevating hip hop culture from its roots to the modern day, has announced the Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience.

via: Vibe

The first-of-its-kind event is set to sail from Miami to the Bahamas on Nov. 13 – Nov. 17, 2023, in celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

The four-day immersive experience kicks off with a performance from Miami’s own Trick Daddy and Trina on the ship’s pool deck. A full lineup will be revealed in 2023, however, according to a press release ticketholders can anticipate dozens of performances and intimate experiences from some of Hip-Hop’s dopest classic MCs, DJs, and producers.

“At Rock The Bells, we believe classic and timeless Hip-Hop deserves to be served on a silver platter and we can’t wait for Hip-Hop lovers across the globe to be immersed in the culture for five days, on five stages,” expressed Rock The Bell’s President James Cuthbert in a press statement. “We’re excited to partner with Sixthman, who bridges the gap between artists and fans, creating unforgettable guest experiences.”

The culturally sound event will include pool deck parties presented by Kid Capri, MC and DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti, live podcasts, roller skating, open mic nights, movie screenings, masterclasses, art galleries, custom grillz, tattoos, basketball, and The Trill Mealz Food Court.

“We could not be more excited to help play host to the first-ever Rock Bells Festival at Sea,” explained Sixthamn VP of Events, Marketing & Community Jeff Cuellar. “From music to food, art, dancing, fashion, and history, this cruise will be a fully immersive experience and I can’t think of a better way to keep the celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary going than Rock The Bells taking over their own ship on the ocean.”

Founded by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells serves Hip-Hop legends and champions the culture by providing opportunities to spotlight its icons through content, commerce, and experiences.

The Rock The Bells cruise will sail from Miami and make two stops in the Bahamas at Freeport and Nassau. Pricing ranges from $1,099 to $5,199 for cruise packages. More details can be found on the official website.