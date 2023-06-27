Rob Kardashian Returns to Social Media to Tribute 'Darling' Sister Khloé on Her 39th Birthday: ‘So Thankful to Have You’

Rob Kardashian is wishing his sister Khloé Kardashian a happy 39th birthday.

The 36-year-old shared a rare post to his Instagram page on Tuesday to honor his older sister for her birthday,

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian,” Rob captioned a photo of the two. “Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!”

Rob also included a selfie of Khloé and his daughter Dream, 6, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I,” he continued. “I don’t know what I would do without you happy birthday.”

Khloé responded in the comments section, thanking her brother for his sweet words.

“My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat,” she gushed.

It’s nice to see Rob’s doing okay. See his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian, dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial)