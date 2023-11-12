Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance in Video from Daughter Dream's Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian, is that you?

The elusive Kardashian brother was seemingly captured on video at his daughter Dream’s 7th birthday party on Friday.

via Page Six:

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a person who looks a lot like him in the background of a video Khloe Kardashian posted as she documented all the fun at the spa-themed party.

Dressed in his usual outfit consisting of a dark blue baseball cap, a black T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, Rob — or someone who looks a lot like him — was seen standing in the yard as the kids at the party swung at a pink piñata shaped in the number seven.

If it actually is Rob, 36, in the video, then it marks a new rare sighting for the often reclusive reality TV star, who shares daughter Dream with ex-fianceé Blac Chyna (whose real name is Angela White).

The last time fans got a glimpse of Rob was in June, when he shared a photo of him and Khloe on Instagram. Before that, Khloe shared a rare image of her brother in November 2022.

Since leaving reality TV in 2016 after the cancellation of “Rob & Chyna,” which followed his relationship with Blac Chyna as they prepared to welcome Dream into the world, he’s tried to stay out of the spotlight.

He hasn’t even appeared on the family’s new Hulu series, “The Kardashians,” yet (unless you count his voice being heard during a phone call with mom Kris Jenner in a Season 4 episode), so this new sighting is extremely special for his fans.

And it’s all thanks to Khloe, 39, and Kim Kardashian, 43, who wanted to document the party, that we now have this new sighting.

Khloe and Kim both took to their Instagram Stories and shared a number of videos and photos from the event in an effort to give fans an inside look at the elaborate celebration.

In one video, a white table was covered in bowls of rose petal-filled water, mirrors, pink headbands and trays of cucumbers for Dream’s guests at the luxurious bash.

“How cute…Dream’s spa birthday,” Kim said in one video she posted. “All the girls get a robe and their face masks. How cute is this?”

Then, in footage shared by Khloe, a pink balloon arch with pictures of hairdryers decorated a front door leading to Dream’s party indoors.

Big pink balloons that read “Happy Birthday Dream” stretched across an entrance hall as Dream’s guests could be seen sitting at the table in cute pink robes.

Dream’s pink birthday cake was also a sight to be seen, as it was also spa-themed with iced decorations of nail polish, cucumbers, a face mask and a girl in a bathtub on top.

In another clip shared by Khloe, her 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, sipped on a pink drink, which she later told her mom was “lemonade.”

Dream and True were also joined by their cousins, Kim’s daughter Chicago West, 5, and son Psalm West, 4, and 44-year-old Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign Disick, 8.

We’re glad to see he seemingly doing alright.