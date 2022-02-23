Rob Kardashian and Ex Blac Chyna Speak Out After He Dismisses 2017 Lawsuit Against Her

Rob Kardashian dismissed his 2017 assault and battery lawsuit against Blac Chyna, and while Rob says he did it in the best interest of their daughter — Chyna is telling a different story.

via People:

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 33, and his sister Kylie Jenner first filed the lawsuit in 2017. In it, Kardashian claimed that Chyna, 33, attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord during an intense fight the previous December, which took place at a home owned by Jenner, 24. (Jenner was dismissed from the case in 2018 at her request.)

After filing the dismissal request on Tuesday, Kardashian said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that he no longer sought to proceed with the litigation for the sake of the former couple’s 5-year-old daughter Dream.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Kardashian said. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, however, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani argues, “Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter Dream before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit against Dream’s mother, Angela White a.k.a. Blac Chyna, more than four years ago.”

“Although she can never get back the peace of mind she deserved these last four years, Chyna will now seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs,” the statement adds.

In addition to allegedly suffering injuries to his neck, head and face, Kardashian claimed that Chyna caused extensive damage to Jenner’s home, which Jenner claimed was in excess of $100,000.

Chyna previously requested a dismissal of the lawsuit, but the request was denied in September 2020, and her renewed request was denied on February 15, 2022.

“Chyna and her attorney will now turn their full attention to the Jury Trial for defamation and intentional interference with contract against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner starting on April 15, 2022, in Los Angeles Superior Court,” Chyna and Ciani’s statement continues. “Chyna will prove to the jury that all four defendants defamed her by falsely accusing her of physically abusing Rob and then using that lie to get her No. 1 hit show, Rob & Chyna, cancelled by the E! Network and NBCUniversal.”

“Chyna’s Jury Trial against Rob Kardashian for Revenge Porn will commence after the completion of her Jury Trial against Kris Jenner and her three daughters,” the statement concludes.

This is all a massive mess — still. Five years later.