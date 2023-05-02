Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance Becomes Most Watched Halftime Show Ever

When it was last reported in February, Rihanna’s halftime show was also the second most-viewed halftime show in the last 5 years, just slightly behind Katy Perry’s 2015 halftime show with 120.7 million views.

Roc Nation is here to let us know that those number were wrong!!

“An initial reporting error was corrected be Nielsen, resulting in this halftime performance being the most-watched on record.”

.@Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII 2023 performance is the most watched halftime show of all time, with 121.017M views! https://t.co/iRY2u9XlOa #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/Ixgev7X7vp — Roc Nation (@RocNation) May 2, 2023

Her performance, which included plenty of her most popular bops such as “Only Girl (In the World)” and “Umbrella,” was thought to have been seen by 118.7 million viewers across linear television and streaming.

At the beginning of her performance, she revealed her bump and the world now knows she’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Congrats to RiRi and Roc Nation for making it happen.