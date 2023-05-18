Rihanna Shares Previously-Unseen 'Rub on ya Titties' Maternity Shoot Honoring Her First Pregnancy [Photos]

Rihanna is getting ready to give birth to her second child, but took to Instagram to reflect on what it was like carrying her first — who we now know as baby RZA.

She shared never-before-seen photos from a maternity shoot that took place on a beach. In the photos, Rih rocks a bikini bottom, sexy snakeskin heels, and jewelry.

“Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties; in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!” she captioned the Instagram carousel. “Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

These photos make us want to go rub on our titties too.