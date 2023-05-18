‘Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God’ Canceled at Comedy Central

Comedy Central is has canceled ‘Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God’ among it’s latest wave of programming cuts.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert.

via Deadline:

Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God ran for two seasons on the network. It launched in September 2021, initially as Tha God’s Honest Truth before it was rebranded for its second season. The weekly series turned into more of a panel format for the second season, which premiered last July after The Daily Show.

The half-hour show featured influential guests, unlikely pairings of comedians, outspoken celebrities and thought-leaders across the political spectrum, debating the current events permeating politics and culture with guests unpacking the stories blazing the headlines as well as Charlamagne’s unfiltered take on the most talked about topics.

It made its biggest headlines with an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, where The Breakfast Club host pressed her on the power of Senator Joe Manchin and she told him to stop “talking like a Republican”. It was also nominated for a WGA Award.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Rachael Edwards serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside McKelvey, Colbert, Josh Lieb, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon and Norm Aladjem with Lisa D. Goumelle as EIC. Ari Pearce, Bola Fapohunda and Driadonna Roland are executive producers with Matthew Parillo as EIC for MTV Entertainment Studios.

“We will not be resuming production on another season of Hell of A Week,” said a Comedy Central spokesperson. “We thank Charlamagne and the amazing team behind the show for its impactful conversations and the incredible collaboration as we look ahead to our future partnership with Charlamagne.”

Another show bites the dust.