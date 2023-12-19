Rihanna Says ‘It's a Turn On’ Watching A$AP Rocky As a Dad: ‘My Kids Are Obsessed with Him’

Rihanna is head over heels for A$AP Rocky — especially now that he’s a great father to their two children RZA and Riot.

via Page Six:

“I loved him differently as a dad,” she told Access Hollywood Monday night. “This is major, major like, it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad].’”

The “We Found Love” singer — born Robyn Fenty — said her sons are “obsessed” with the “Fashion Killa” rapper, 35.

“I’m just a background, like, I’m an extra,” she quipped.

After interviewer Scott Evans told Rihanna, also 35, that he didn’t have kids, she told him to “prepare” to play the background when he does.

“It happens,” she continued. “It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

Rihanna and A$AP — who have been dating since 2020 — first became parents with son RZA in May 2022.

For the first six months after his birth, the musicians refused to reveal their baby boy’s name and face.

The nine-time Grammy winner told the Washington Post that November that she and her beau hadn’t revealed their son’s name because they simply “didn’t get around to it yet.”“We’ve just been living,” she said at the time. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

It wasn’t until nearly a year after RZA’s birth that the public learned his moniker, which was an ode to producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna and A$AP — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — welcomed their second child, Riot, in August 2023.

The following month, the “Umbrella” singer and the “Wild for the Night” emcee shared a first look at their family of four in a sweet family photo shoot.

Rihanna recently revealed that RZA, 1, initially “struggled” with becoming a big brother to Riot, 4 months.

“He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother. Every time he thinks we’re not looking at him, he’ll come over and touch him,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” Monday.

“If the baby’s crying, he’ll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby’s crying. He’ll wake up in the morning just saying, ‘Baby, baby, baby.’ He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I’m proud of him.”

We love that Rihanna’s out here living her life for herself, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t miss her constant presence. Come back to us, Rih!