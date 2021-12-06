Rihanna Says New Music is Coming “Soon Soon Soon” [Video]

Rihanna says that long-awaited new music is coming “soon soon soon” as the wait for her ninth album continues.

via: Rap-Up

But the singer’s long-awaited ninth album may finally be nearing release. While exiting her car last week, Rihanna was asked by the paparazzi for an update on R9.

“Any new music? Anything?” said the cameraman, to which she replied, “Soon soon soon.”

As fans know, Rihanna has been saying “soon” for a while now. In March, she hinted at her impending return while responding to a fan on Instagram.

In 2020, the Fenty Beauty mogul told “Access Hollywood” that she was ready to release something.

“It’s probably gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone,” she said. “They don’t leave me alone, but I haven’t neglected ’em. I still got you. Music is still my baby.”

It’s been nearly six years since Rihanna released her last album, Anti. In September, Barbados’ newest National Hero teased the experimental next chapter of her career.

“You’re not gonna expect what you hear, just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna’s not gonna be what you hear,” she told The Associated Press.

“I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion, you should be able to play, I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun, and it’s going to be completely different.”

Rihanna also recently unveiled limited edition vinyl reissues for all eight of her studio albums as part of a new drop dubbed the ‘Rih-issue’ series.