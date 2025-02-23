Rihanna Rumored to Headline 2025 Glastonbury Festival

BY: Walker Published 2 days ago

Speculation is increasing over the possibility that Rihanna may top the bill at Glastonbury.

According to reports, the singer and businesswoman is expected to headline the 2025 Glastonbury Festival. The five-day event will once again take place near Somerset, England.

According to sources, there’s also a possibility, that Rihanna might schedule at least six concerts in London following the festival. This proposed residency would take place in July, tentatively set for the 4th through the 12th. Fans are still awaiting the singer’s highly anticipated ninth album, affectionately called “R9.” So news, of a possible tour, has them sitting at the edge of their seat waiting to see what Barbadian native has up her sleeve.

Harper’s Bazaar recently dropped off its upcoming March issue, with Rihanna as its cover star. Throughout the brief conversation, the singer reveals she finally found the sound she wants for her next project. Nearly nine years have passed since the Barbadian native released her last project, 2016’s ANTI. The singer considers music her “freedom,” and she’s finally “cracked the code” for the direction of her next project. “I am actually feeling really good about this. I know I kept saying this over the years,” she tells the outlet.

Regarding the album’s inspiration, many fans assumed it would follow in the steps of ANTI, tapping into her Caribbean roots. However, the singer says that theory is “way off.” Fans have guessed that her next album would lean into reggae, tapping into her Caribbean roots, but Rihanna says that theory is “way off!” According to the Fenty Beauty founder, there is no specific “genre” she’s going for yet.

She continued, “That’s why I waited. Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this…I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour.’” Rihanna says the time she spent away from music needs to “count” for the next project she releases. “It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more,” she said.

via: Hot97

