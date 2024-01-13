Rihanna Reveals Her Love Language & Whether She's a Top or Bottom in 'Savage Confessions' [Video]

Rihanna is getting a little personal ahead of Valentine’s Day.

via JJ:

The 35-year-old singer and businesswoman is promoting her new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day lingerie collection and sharing some “savage confessions.”

In a few teaser clips, Rihanna opened up about her love language and her bedroom preferences.

On Thursday (January 11), Rihanna shared confessions in videos posted to the Savage X Fenty Instagram page.

When it comes to her love language, Rihanna emphasized, “Quality time. It’s a luxury around these parts, OK? I’m busy, big Daddy (A$AP Rocky) is busy, and any time someone can carve out a little bit of time for me, I feel really special.”

She and the rapper share two children.

In another confessional clip, Rihanna responds to the question of whether she’s a top or bottom. “Bottom, of course,” she says, playfully. “DISRESPECT ME!”

Rihanna, a bottom? We don’t believe that. She gives us strict dom top energy for sure. Check out the clips below!

