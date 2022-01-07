Rihanna to Open Several Savage X Fenty Retail Stores This Year [Photo]

Rihanna is taking the Savage X Fenty experience to the next level.

via: Revolt

On Friday (Jan. 7), the “Kiss It Better” singer took to Instagram to announce that consumers will be able to purchase items from her lingerie brand in person. “2022, we coming in HOT!” she captioned an image of the forthcoming store. “We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!”

As REVOLT previously reported, Christiane Pendarvis, chief marketing and design officer of Savage X Fenty, told Business Insider that there will “absolutely” be physical stores of the company opening in the U.S. in 2022. She also said that the lingerie brand is considering opening stores overseas in Europe. “Fit and comfort are so important,” Pendarvis said, adding that there are “customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

Last year, Rih dropped Vol. 3 of the Savage X Fenty fashion show on Amazon. The show featured performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. There were also appearances from Adriana Lima, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and more.

“They gave me a platform and a stage to show this dynamic show that we’ve been able to put together,” Rihanna told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I think the challenge every year is to make it better than the previous one and this year we went bigger, we went better, and I’m very proud of every part of the show.”

Savage X Fenty, which debuted in 2018, is now worth more than $1 billion after seeing a 200% increase in revenue in 2020. It accounts for $270 million of the Good Girl Gone Bad singer’s total fortune, which sat at $1.7 billion in 2021.

Check out Rih’s post below.

Following the Vegas location’s launch, other stores are set to open in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. in early 2022.