Rihanna May Be Launching A Fenty Kids Clothing Line, As A New Trademark Filing Indicates

Rihanna is busy preparing for her highly anticipated performance at the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII. The star is not only a singer but also a businesswoman, and she combined those qualities by teasing a “Super Bowl-inspired” Savage x Fenty collection. But she’s not stopping there — she appears to have more plans with her Fenty collection.

via: Essence

Word on the street is Rihanna has plans to launch a kids’ clothing line. The serial entrepreneur filed a trademark for the reported brand name “Fenty Kids” on January 20. Parents, aunties, and anyone buying gifts for kids can expect clothes, swimwear, footwear, baby bibs, booties, bibs, sleepwear and more.

Rihanna hinted at a baby line back in November during an interview with Vogue.

“We didn’t get there yet but it’s something that I might do. We’ll see,” she said at the time. “I would have so much fun with that. Anything in miniature is just so cute.”

The star showcased her love of baby clothing during a few shopping trips that uninvited paparazzi tagged along for, including a major haul of affordable pieces while visiting Target in March 2022.

If she does indeed get into children’s apparel, this wouldn’t be the singer’s first attempt at a clothing line. In May 2019, she launched a fashion brand in partnership with luxury brand LVMH. Things came to a halt when COVID hit and she shut down the label in February 2021.

Rihanna is also popularly known for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Her annual Savage X Fenty fashion shows are usually star-studded events. The most recent show took place in November 2022 and was streamed on Prime Video. It featured a who’s of of models and stars, including Damson Idris, Marsai Martin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson and more.

Prior to the fashion show, Rihanna discussed how she felt about how everything was coming together.

“It looks so freaking good. It’s beautiful,” she said at the time. “It is one of those things that you say you want to do and the logistics are impossible but we somehow pulled it off.”

We are confident that she’s capable of pulling off a fire kids’ clothing line too. Get your coins ready!

Rihanna has filed a trademark for children’s clothing line, 'FENTY KIDS.' pic.twitter.com/dZYeAqz6Ci — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2023