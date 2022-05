Rihanna is a mom!

She and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy.

According to records, he was born on May 13th in Los Angeles.

We had a feeling Rih gave birth — it’s been more than a few days since we’d seen her and her bump out and about. Her last public appearance was at her fave restaurant Giorgio Baldi on May 9th.

No word on a name yet, but we’re sure it’s going to be super cute.

Congrats to A$AP and Rih!