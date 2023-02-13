Rihanna ‘Doesn't Have an Update' on New Music After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna crushed fans’ hopes the morning after her baby-revealing Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

She doesn’t have an update on when everyone can expect new music.

via Page Six:

The singer told Michael Strahan Monday during “Good Morning America” that she knows her fans want “more.”

The Grammy winner admitted, “They are waiting. I’m excited to actually put new music out, but I don’t have any updates for you on that yet.”

Fans feared as much when the 34-year-old debuted her baby bump in a head-to-toe red outfit at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., over the weekend.

“We really thought rihanna was giving us new music and a tour but this woman is having another baby,” one Twitter user wrote, with another joking that their bank account was no longer “at risk.”

A third added, “all these rumors about rihanna going on tour and releasing new music and instead of that we got…fenty jr the second.”

The songwriter became a mom in May 2022 when she and A$AP Rocky welcomed a son.

The couple’s 9-month-old, whose name has yet to be revealed, arrived six years after Rihanna’s last tour for her 2016 album, “Anti.”

The Fenty Beauty creator virtually retired after the 41-show run, focusing her efforts on her makeup company and Savage x Fenty.

Besides releasing “Born Again” for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack in November 2022, the businesswoman has not released any new songs.

Rihanna told British Vogue in 2020 that she was “very aggressively working on music,” two years after talking to Graham Norton about being “in the studio.”

Members of the “We Found Love” hitmaker’s team have been “kept in the dark” about “what’s next — if anything” for Rihanna, a source told Page Six last week.

Whenever Rihanna’s ready to give us new music, we’ll be ready to receive it.