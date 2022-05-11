Rihanna Announces Fenty Beauty Will Finally be Available in Africa [Photo]

Rihanna just came one step closer to total world domination.

via: Revolt

The mogul announced just yesterday (May 11) the two branches of the Fenty empire are officially set to launch in Africa on May 27.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty and @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!” Rihanna excitedly types. “Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica”

The official Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Instagram accounts also shared the announcement in a joint post, writing: “The wait is finally OVA!!!”

“AFRICA – we pullin up!” the message continued. “Who ready?! We’ve been workin hard to make this happen! We’ll be available in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe local retailers starting MAY 27!”

Fenty Beauty was founded by Rihanna back in 2017 and since then has already made its way to shelves in Sephora locations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and the Middle East, as well as online for shipping to more than 150 countries, according to its the Fenty Beauty website.

Rihanna also shared some of her favorite Fenty Beauty products. “I love MVP [Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler]. I also really love Ballin’ Babe [lipstick] and I love Board Memb’r [lipstick],” she said. “That’s one of my favorites — it’s like a deeper, burgundy tone. I love that one.”

In additional exciting news, Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, has secured $125 million in a Series C fundraising round led by investment firm Neuberger Berman. L Catterton — a private equity firm backed by LVMH’s Bernard Arnault — Avenir, Sunley House Capital, Advent International, LionTree and Marcy Venture Partners — which is cofounded by JAY-Z — were among the other investors to participate in the funding round.

Check out the official announcement from Rihanna herself down below.