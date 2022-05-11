Gunna Arrested On RICO Charges Two Days After Young Thug [Photo]

Gunna was booked into a jail in Atlanta on a racketeering charge Wednesday after he was indicted with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people.

via: Stereogum

Thug himself faces charges of participation in street gang activity and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. One of Thug’s associates who was named in the indictment is Gunna, and now the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Gunna has also been arrested.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was booked into Fulton County Jail this morning, and he was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Gunna is signed to Thug’s YSL label, and prosecutors are claiming that YSL is really a street gang. They’re claiming that both Thug and Gunna furthered the interests of the YSL gang through their music and social media posts. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claims that the First Amendment is “one of our most precious rights” but that it doesn’t prevent someone’s words from being used as evidence against them. Apparently, she doesn’t have much to say about the differences between artistic expression and actual criminal confession.

Gunna is scheduled to make his first appearance before a Fulton County judge this morning.

The indictment alleges that Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang that committed murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media. It includes a wide-ranging list of 181 acts that prosecutors say were committed starting in 2013 as part of the alleged racketeering conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.