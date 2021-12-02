Rihanna Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: "Y’all Breed Me Every Year Dammit" [Photo]

Rihanna became the 11th person ever to be named a National Hero in Barbados this week, but tabloids and some on social media were far more fixated on whether or not she could be expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky because of the orange dress she wore.

via: Revolt

However, the “We Found Love” singer set the record straight in a direct message (DM) on Instagram to a supporter named Jen. On Wednesday (Nov. 1), the fan, who uses the social media handle @mis.jaye, posted a screenshot of her conversation with Rih. “Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now,” Jen wrote the Bajan beauty.

Rihanna responded, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

Jen then captioned the post, “Her uterus said, ‘Stay out of my damn business.’ I spit my water out when she said, ‘The first 10 baby showers.’ Regardless, I’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest! #riri #loveya.”

Rumors about Rih being pregnant took over social media earlier this week after she appeared in an orange dress during a ceremony marking the end of Barbados’ ties with Britain. Although her message doesn’t fully deny the rumors, she has always been open about wanting to have lots of kids.

During an interview with British Vogue last year, the Anti vocalist spoke about wanting to be a mother, saying that she hoped to have three or four kids within the next 10 years. Rih also said she would still have children even if she didn’t have a partner.

“Hell, yeah, [I’d have kids on my own],” she said. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Welp, I guess Rih Rih dead that. Check out Rih’s DM below.