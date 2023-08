Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents of two. The singer secretly gave birth to their new baby boy on August 3 in Los Angeles.

TMZ broke the news.

We don’t yet know the kiddo’s name, but we do know it starts with “R” and it’s a boy.

The couple, who welcomed their first child, older son RZA, in May 2022, haven’t yet commented on their new addition.

Rihanna memorably announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl in February.

Congratulations.