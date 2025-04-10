Ricky Bell Is Going to Be a Dad! The New Edition Star and Wife Amy Are Expecting First Baby Together After 20 Years of Marriage

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

New Edition’s Ricky Bell is going to be a dad!

Ricky New Edition/Bell Biv DeVoe, and his wife Amy Correa Bell, have excitingly made the announcement that after two decades of marriage, they’re expecting their first child together.

In a pair of heartwarming posts, the duo shared their joy with the world. “Reservation for 3” wrote the 57-year-old singer in his caption. He paired his captioned with a cinematic trio of images showing the couple laughing and strolling hand-in-hand down a bustling street, and cozying up in a vintage convertible.

Amy, 42, also showed off her growing baby bump on her IG account with the caption, “Past, present and the future,” as she posed confidently in a crop top from the driver’s seat of the same classic car.

Their comment sections quickly became a cascade of well-wishes and congratulations from their loved ones, musical peers and fans alike. Fellow New Edition and BBD bandmate Ronnie DeVoe wrote: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed with joy knowing you and Ricky will be amazing parents! Thank you for letting the cat out the bag because I was about to burst trying to keep it a secret. Love y’all to life…!”

Meagan Good, actress and longtime friend of the couple, also chimed in with an emotional reaction, writing, “This literally just made me cry. Love all 3 of you.” Johnny Gill also commented, “I’m so excited I think I’m about to breakdance!!” as singer Shanice left the sentiments, “This literally just made me cry. Love all 3 of you.”

In a 2018 VladTV interview, the couple spoke candidly about their longing to become parents. “This guy is on tour year round,” Amy explained when asked why they hadn’t started a family yet. Ricky added, “And it just hasn’t happened for whatever reason, but we’re actually going to plan it at the end of this tour.” While that specific moment may not have manifested exactly as envisioned, their recent celebration of 20 years of marriage in September 2024 is fitting for a new life.

