Rick Ross Responds After Wingstop Fined For Labor Violations [Video]

On Wednesday, the MMG founder shared a series on Instagram stories in which he seemingly addressed the alleged labor law violations at his Wingstops.

A company owned by the rapper’s family was fined over $100,000 at five of his Wingstop locations in Mississippi. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC, which is owned by Ross’ mother Tommie and his sister Tawanda, made employees pay for several operating costs including their uniforms, safety trainings, background checks, and cash register shortages.

An investigation by the Department of Labor found that many employees were making less than the $7.25 federal minimum hourly wage after business costs were deducted from their pay.

The franchisee also violated child labor laws when it allowed a 15-year-old to work past 10 p.m. on multiple occasions in June 2021.

“Our franchise agreement requires all of our franchisees to operate under our operating standards, which requires compliance with all laws and regulations,” a Wingstop spokesperson told USA Today. “We were not previously aware of the DOL action against Boss Wings LLC.”

Amid the labor violations report, Ross responded by owning up to his mistakes and promising to do better.

“When you’re running a business there will be mistakes,” he said in an Instagram video. “But as the biggest boss, you never make the same mistake twice. Taking accountability when you the biggest… And remember this, most successful people don’t take stumbling as a setback, but actually a stepping stone to greater things.”

According to NBC News, Boss Wings Enterprises LLC paid fines totaling $114,427, including $51,674 in back wages for 244 workers and $62,753 in civil money penalties.

Ross reportedly owned 10 Wingstop locations as of 2016. Last year, he revealed that he gifted his son a franchise for his 16th birthday.