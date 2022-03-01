Rick Ross Buys Atlanta Police Officer Lunch In Hopes Of Improving Law Enforcement And Community Relations [Photos]

Rick Ross is bridging the gap between local law enforcement and the community.

via: BET

On Friday (February 25), the Maybach Music Group founder bought an Atlanta police officer lunch to thank him for his service.

Captain R. McCain took a selfie photo with Rozay after their lunch, which the South Fulton Police Department posted on their Facebook and Instagram pages. Apparently, the pair went to Subway.

“The BOSS Rick Ross!” The post reads. “He said no Police Officer will ever pay for lunch if he is around. We need more like him. Thanks To The BOSS Rick Ross!”

On the police department’s Facebook post, many commenters pointed to Ross’ experience in law enforcement as a former correctional officer, so he does have some understanding of the job.

This is just the latest act of Ross’ kindness toward others. In 2019, he raised $10,000 to aid relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian. In 2014, he brought inner-city youth to his 235-acre home in the ATL so they could enjoy the amenities, which include a baseball field and Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Ross, a native of Miami, but a current resident of Fayetteville, Ga., also made headlines recently for taking the reins on his own outdoor landscaping. Instead of cashing out $10,000 to have 10 trees cut down on his 235-acre estate, which he named “The Promise Land,” the Maybach Music Group head honcho had a friend of his purchase chainsaws so he could get the job done himself.