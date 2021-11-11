Rick Ross: I Bought a $1M Home Just So I ‘Can Ride By it Every Day’ [Video]

How rich is Rick Ross? Rozay is so rich that he bought a $1 million house just to drive by it.

via: New York Post

Appearing on the first episode of REVOLT’s new show “Assets Over Liabilities,” the “Aston Martin Music” artist revealed that he bought a house in Atlanta just because he could.

“Homes was something I was always fascinated about,” he said. “So me and my homies started coming up to Atlanta. We used to ride by here all the time [we would pull over] and just be like Godd–n.

“After I got my deal and my situation, I bought a million-dollar home maybe two minutes from here that I still own that’s right around the corner, just so I can ride by it every day while I’m in Atlanta, and that’s what the play was,” Ross explained.

Meanwhile, in March, the Mississippi-born rapper purchased a $3.5 million Florida estate. He also has a 109-room estate in Georgia that made an impression on Diddy and is where scenes from Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” movie were filmed.

Additionally, Ross has an impressive collection of over 100 cars that he can now officially drive since getting his license a few months ago.

Ross, 45, revealed that his method for staying rich includes trimming costs by flying commercial and cutting your own grass, which is what he does.

In addition, he has several Checkers and Wingstop restaurant franchises that bring his estimated monthly income up to $585,000, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Watch Rick Ross talk about his boss moves below. Fast-forward to the 19:44-mark to hear Rozay talk about his real estate investments including his $1 million house.