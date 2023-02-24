'RHUGT' Season 3 Trailer: Candiace Dillard Accuses Porsha Williams of Stealing Her Friend’s Husband [Video]

‘The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip’ season 3 trailer is here and it looks like Candiace Dillard took Porsha Williams to task in Thailand! Or, it might just be some clever editing.

via ET:

Ahead of the show’s March 23 premiere on Peacock, fans get a taste of what’s to come from The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose,The Real Housewives of New York City’s Leah McSweeney and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams.

McSweeney teases in the trailer, “It’s eight Housewives in a foreign country, what could go wrong?”

Apparently a lot! Dillard Bassett calls out Williams’ marriage to Simon Guobadia, who was previously married to former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia.

“Y’all became friends. And two minutes later, you and her husband were dating. You stole somebody’s man,” Dillard says.

The drama doesn’t stop there, as Bryant questions if Gay knew her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star, Jen Shah, was lying when she originally pleaded innocent to federal fraud charges in April 2021. Shah would later plead guilty in July 2022 before going to prison.

“She either lied to me five minutes before she went into the courtroom,” Gay insists, “or she lied to the judge.”

Even Real Housewives of Miami besties Echevarria and Patton get into it. Patton is upset with Echevarria because she “told everyone I wanted to have a fake marriage.” Echevarria quickly responds that Patton takes too many “pills,” and that her “brain is fried.”

“This isn’t a Housewive show, it’s a show about eight girls meeting for the first time. Some of us knew each other, and some of us days didn’t,” Echevarria told ET at BravoCon. “Some of us liked each other, some of us didn’t,” she continued.

Fans are also anticipating season 4 of RHUGT after a reported incident allegedly took place between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo, which was filming in Marrakech, Morocco, at the end of January.

Watch the trailer below. From what we see, the other girls are no match for Gizelle, Porsha, and Candiace — were they even in the trailer?