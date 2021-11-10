RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Suggests Meredith Marks Knew ‘Something’ About Jen Shah’s Fraud [Video]

A preview for the next episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ sees Lisa Barlow throwing her ‘friend’ Meredith Marks under the bus amid Jen Shah’s fraud arrest.

via Page Six:

“I think Meredith might know something,” Barlow, 46, says during a phone call, covering her mouth with her hand.

“I mean, I’m dead serious,” she adds, “because of some other stuff.”

Incidentally, Barlow had maintained a close friendship with Shah, 47, for months at the time, while Marks, 49, had largely iced out Shah for the homophobic language she used against Marks’ son, Brooks, on social media.

Marks — who arranged separate means of transportation like co-star Mary Cosby — was not on the bus when Barlow made her remark.

Other present “Housewives” included Jennie Nguyen, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, the latter of whom questioned Barlow’s knowledge of Shah’s allegedly shady business dealings that got her cuffed by federal agents in March.

“You’ve been the closest to her over the last three months. What the hell is going on?” Rose, 35, asked, to which Barlow responded, “I never talk to her about business. She’s ambiguous about it.”

A rep for Barlow could not be immediately reached for comment by Page Six.

Shah previously told her castmates that she earns money through online marketing and legal lead generation, meaning she purchases people’s information to sell to companies.

That appeared to be a front, however, as she and assistant Stuart Smith were arrested for allegedly ripping off hundreds of victims in a widespread telemarketing scam targeting elders. The two pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.

In the “RHOSLC” sneak peek, Barlow explains that she immediately called her phalanx of attorneys to get to the bottom of Shah’s situation. “All of my attorneys are calling me back right now,” she said. “We have six on payroll and every single one are calling back right now.”

Last month, Barlow exclusively told Page Six why she sought legal counsel.

“I was like, ‘OK, what’s really going on? I want the facts, not stuff that’s hearsay,’” she said. “[My] attorneys called me back and they were like, ‘There’s nothing on the docket on Jen Shah. There’s no case against her.’ So, I was like, ‘Phew, this doesn’t have anything to do with Jen.’”

At the time, Barlow also revealed that she maintains a friendship with Shah but will “side with the victims” if her pal is found guilty. Shah’s trial is set for March 2022.

As more “Salt Lake City” previews indicate, Barlow’s assumption about Marks eventually makes its way to Shah, who blasts the jewelry designer for allegedly calling the feds on her.

Marks, for her part, told us last month that she was hurt by Shah’s claim. “In the moment, I think I just got really kind of upset and offended because I was just kind of like, ‘Wait, what?’” Marks said. “It was so out of nowhere.”

Despite Barlow’s onscreen comment, she and Marks seem to be doing better than ever. Marks shared a photo of the duo to her Instagram Story this week, calling Barlow her “ride or die.”

It will be very interesting to see who knew what. “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

