‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Twerks on Stage with Latto Ahead of Fraud Trial [Video]

Jen Shah out in these streets.

via: Page Six

Jen Shah appeared to be living her best life at a Latto concert Tuesday night — just three months before her fraud trial, in which she faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

Audience members captured video of the “Salt Lake City” star, 48, when she was invited up to the stage at the Depot music venue in Utah to show off her twerking skills.

Several clips circulating online show Shah in a black fur vest and knee-high leather stiletto boots while dropping it like it’s hot in front of the “Big Energy” rapper, 23, and a hyped-up crowd.

Another clip making the rounds on social media shows the reality star dancing along with friends from a balcony, and at one point, she raises her leg up on the banister and begins humping it.

Shah has not tried to hide the fact that she was having fun because she reposted some of the clips of herself onto her Instagram Stories.

The Bravolebrity’s seemingly nonchalant attitude ahead of her federal trial aligns with a comment she recently left on celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson’s Instagram account saying she “looked forward” to the court hearings.

Shah has maintained both on social media and on “RHOSLC” that she is “innocent until proven guilty.”

Earlier this month, she even announced the release of her “Not Guilty” merchandise.

Shah was arrested in March 2021 — while cameras were rolling — for allegedly scamming hundreds of people, primarily the elderly, through a telemarketing scheme.

She pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, and her trial is set to begin in July 2022 in New York City.