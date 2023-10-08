'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton's Estranged Husband Says She Married Him For Money [Video]

As previously reported, Mia Thornton and husband Gordon Thornton have called it quits after 11 years of marriage.

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs,” The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 38, said in a statement to People on Friday, September 29. “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay. We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.”

Gordon, is blasting the ‘Real Housewife’ for ditching him now that he’s in financial trouble — a sure sign, he says, she was gold digging when she said “I do.”

Gordon Thornton tells TMZ … Mia only tied the knot with him because she saw the future his resources could provide her, but now that his funds are inaccessible, she’s leaving him in search of an “upgrade.”

And, get this … Gordon tells us he gave the “Real Housewives of the Potomac” star a hall pass for sex, because he knew he wouldn’t be able to satisfy her sexually due to his age — he’s 71, and recently had prostate cancer surgery.

Gordon says he thought the hall pass came with an understanding she would be open and honest with him about seeing someone else … but he claims she’s been sneaking around.

What’s more, Gordon says she’s lying about why she’s leaving him, and is constantly changing her story … so he’s aggravated and wishes she would just be honest.