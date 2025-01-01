‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Seemingly Rekindles Romance with Ex-Husband Gordon

BY: Walker Published 44 mins ago

Tis the season.

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton fueled rumors of a reconciliation with her ex-husband, Gordon, amid speculation about her split from boyfriend Inc.

Mia hinted she and Gordon would be bringing in 2025 together as she took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve Tuesday to share a smiling selfie with her former spouse.

“NEW Year. New Beginnings. Cheers to living life to the fullest #momanddad #nye2025,” she captioned the image.

She also shared a clip on her Instagram Story of herself and Gordon having breakfast together with their two children, son Jeremiah, 9, and daughter Juliana, 7, at a restaurant “in the mountains.”

“Good morning my loves. Sending some cheer from the middle of nowhere!” Mia captioned the video.

The clip showed Mia, 40, seated next to her daughter, while Gordon, 72, and Jeremiah played a game on the opposite side of the table.

Coincidentally, fans have been speculating that the reality star had split from boyfriend Inc after they appeared to unfollow each other on social media after nearly a year of dating.

Stunt #99: Mia and her Boyfriend Incognito has unfollowed each other on social media #RHOP pic.twitter.com/zPKn4j1HKd — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) December 31, 2024

It remains unclear why the pair has seemingly called it quits.

A rep for Mia did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Shortly after announcing her separation from her ex-husband in September 2023, the Bravolebrity introduced her new boyfriend, Incognito “Inc,” to fans.

She said they had been in each other’s lives for some time — long enough for the radio DJ to cast doubt about the paternity of Mia and Gordon’s son, Jeremiah.

One month later, Gordon opened up about their split to TMZ, admitting that he gave Mia a hall pass to sleep with other men to “satisfy” her needs.

“I know there’s going to come a time when I probably won’t be able to satisfy all of her needs,” he said, adding that he was angered by her decision to “sneak around” and “lie” about “what’s going on and why she’s leaving me.”

In March, Mia exclusively told Page Six that Gordon’s interview was the “breaking point” that led her to file for divorce.

“I want to say my breaking point was when he publicly decided to shame me,” she said.

“And I said, ‘OK, this is not what we’re doing.’ And I filed. Yeah, I did because I’m like, ‘Let’s go ahead and get this clock rolling.’”

“I just don’t want to be a part of it,” she added.

via: Page Six