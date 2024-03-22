'RHOP' Star Karen Huger's Trail Of Destruction Following DUI Car Crash [Video] | lovebscott.com

Karen Huger’s scary Tuesday night crash seems to have left its mark on the area.

via: Radar Online

The photographs were obtained from a raging resident who claimed the March 19 crash could’ve been “catastrophic” because the median protects a heavily traveled pedestrian crossing used by children, parents with strollers, and cyclists.

“She lost control of the car before the pedestrian crossing, hit the traffic island, and then hit the tree,” the 51-year-old resident of the affluent Potomac, Maryland neighborhood exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“She went through the crossing without any control, and it could have been catastrophic,” the resident added. “She did not slow down even though there were many warning signs that the crossing was coming up.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac star was hauled off the Montgomery County Police Department stationhouse following the 11:50 p.m. trail of destruction and slapped with DUI charges along with a string of other infractions, including reckless driving.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, the 60-year-old reality star’s driver’s license was immediately suspended after she refused to take a breathalyzer in the aftermath of the Fast & Furious crash that totaled her 2017 Maserati.

“The driver, Karen Huger, was taken into custody and transported to the 2nd District station in Bethesda, where she was arrested and cited for driving under the influence,” MCPD’s Public Information Director, Shiera D. Goff, told RadarOnline.com. “She was then released.”

Huger, who is known as the “Grande Dame of Potomac,” blamed the incident on an emotional breakdown spurred by a dinner chat with a pal that brought back memories of her mother’s 2017 death due to kidney failure.

But the resident of the swanky community called Avenel just outside of Washington, D.C., wasn’t buying the tear-jerking excuse and claimed residents have long complained to the county about lead-footed motorists barreling through their quiet community where homes sell for about $5 million.

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told RadarOnline.com Huger’s car smashed over the concrete crossing median, veered out of control, jumped the curb, and sped along the tree-line grass before smacking into the tree 50 feet away.

The photographs obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the demolition derby crash sheared shards of concrete from the median and gouged a large chunk from the tree trunk.

The resident blasted Huger and called her actions “height of callousness and a disregard for other individuals.”

“Usually there are cyclists and kids and pedestrians during most hours,” the concerned resident told RadarOnline.com. “The speed limit is 35 and the recommended speed is 30.You can tell from the damage to the traffic island how fast the car must have been going.”

Police have yet to say how fast Huger was driving.