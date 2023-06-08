‘RHONJ’ Fans Blast Andy Cohen for ‘Belittling’ Women: He ‘Needs to Be Put on Pause’

Host Andy Cohen unleashed on Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga during an explosive Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion exchange.

via: Page Six

Fans of the Bravo reality show took to Twitter to specifically express their displeasure over the “Watch What Happens Live” host yelling at Teresa Giudice to “let [Joe Gorga] talk” in last month’s trailer.

“It’s honestly weird to see Andy yell at housewives, especially Tre who has given Bravo so much,” one social media user wrote.

Another agreed, tweeting, “Yeah Andy needs to be put on pause for a while.”

More fans accused Cohen, 55, of “screaming like a maniac” and alleged that “it’s so obvious Andy doesn’t really care for Teresa.”

The producer addressed the “massive level of vitriol” he has received from viewers on Monday’s episode of “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM.

“Teresa fans are very upset at me for losing my s–t on Teresa,” he acknowledged.

Cohen recalled being “at the end of his rope” when he blew his top, but he has since apologized.

“I think for all of you who are upset, have a seat in the middle of that for eight or 10 hours and then let’s see how you handle it,” he continued.

While the “Daddy Diaries” author doesn’t “feel great” about the way he acted, he doubled down, saying, “I mean, if you keep interrupting, at some point, I am gonna lose my s–t.”

When footage of the argument was first revealed, Cohen compared leading the reunion to “being parent of a toddler.”

“I almost walked off at one point,” he said, calling Giudice’s fight with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga “petty” and “upsetting.”

The second portion of the three-part “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.