Why ‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen is ‘Trying to Avoid’ Dating Athletes

Larsa Pippen is causing a lot of chatter on this season of Real Housewives of Miami. Between her killing it on OnlyFans to her dragged out divorce, she might not be the most compelling, but she manages to keep people talking.

via: Page Six

“I’m trying to avoid athletes,” the “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 47, told Us Weekly when asked about her dating life. “I feel like I’ve been in the basketball world for so long that I feel like I’m just surrounded by that world.”

Larsa, who was married to former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen from 1997 until 2021, went on to explain that she’s “not dating anyone right now” but is hoping to get away from NBA stars.

“It’s almost like a nurse and a doctor, right? So if you’re a nurse and you’ve worked in a hospital, you’re more likely to have friends that are doctors,” she said.

“It’s not like I go look for it. It’s just there, you know?”

Larsa and Scottie, 56, announced they were separating in 2016, but tried to reconcile before she ultimately filed for divorce in 2018. The split came amid rumors Larsa was cheating on Scottie with rapper Future, which she has vehemently denied.

Their divorce was finalized on Dec. 15, 2021.

Since the 2018 filing, Larsa has explored a few new relationships, including a brief romance with Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley. The two were first linked in November 2020, when Beasley, 25, was still married to Montana Yao.

Larsa confessed to Us Weekly that she “kind of” regrets the four-month relationship.

“I don’t wanna give too much life to my past relationship,” she admitted. “I just think you learn from all your mistakes. You grow every day, and I just feel like I’m in a better place today than I was yesterday.”

Larsa previously discussed her relationship with Beasley during an episode of “RHOM,” claiming Scottie called Beasley a “loser” after he was sentenced to 120 days in jail while they were still together.

“When Malik got 90 days or something in jail [Scottie] sent it to me,” she told co-star Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.’”

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is available to stream on Peacock.

All the best to Larsa Pippen.