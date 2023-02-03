‘RHOM’ Star Guerdy Abraira Says Kenya Moore ‘Broke My Soul’ at BravoCon 2022

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Guerdy Abraira says Kenya Moore “broke [her] soul” when she ran into her last October at BravoCon 2022.

via Page Six:

“I had one [encounter] that really kind of, like, broke my soul in a way because I … fix crowns,” Abraira, 45, says on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

“And maybe it wasn’t shady on purpose because [we were] so all over the place.”

However, the esteemed event planner recalls a cold reception from Moore, 52, whom she’s been a fan of for years.

“I saw Kenya and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, Kenya, hi!’” Abraira recounts, before impersonating the former Miss USA’s allegedly icy response: “And she goes, ‘Oh, hi …Which show are you on again?’ Like that.”

The “RHOM” personality adds, “And I was like, ‘OK, OK, ma’am. Moving right along. OK, queen.’ … But the way she said it, it was kind of like, ‘Hey, be nice. Be nice, you know?’”

Although it wasn’t the interaction she had wished for, Abraira tells us she isn’t holding it against Moore — and is hopeful for a redo down the line.

“I love ‘Atlanta,’ of course, and I think she’s a queen. I mean, she is the queen,” she raves of veteran Bravolebrity.

“She’s amazing. So it was a little disappointing that was the response … [But] all good in my hood, trust me. Listen, honey, onward always.”

Abraira chatted with Page Six ahead of her appearance at our Valentine’s Day-themed “Virtual Reali-Tea Live!” event at City Winery in New York City on Friday, Feb. 10.

She and husband Russell Abraira will be sharing the stage with more beloved Bravo couples — including “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Melissa and Joe Gorga and Dolores Catania and Paul “Paulie” Connell; and “Summer House’s” Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

“You guys have not even seen the full Russell experience,” Guerdy raves of her hunky fire captain spouse. “He’s f—king hot. He’s a thing. You’ll get to see.”

She is also thrilled to reunite with her gal pals Melissa, 43, and Catania, 52.

“I’ve met them both!” Guerdy enthuses. “And I was also at the premiere for the Whitney Houston movie and Melissa was there, so we took some pictures there.”

We’re sure it was just a misunderstanding.