‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Reportedly Robbed at Gunpoint In Her Encino Home While Her Children Were Sleeping

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Dorit Kemsley was reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed Wednesday night during an invasion at her Encino Hills home.

According to Daily Mail, her children, ages 7 and 5, were in the house.

PK was in London.

The publication reports:

She had only just returned from a trip to , where she attended her nephew’s wedding, on Tuesday night.

Three men broke into the residence, smashing through the children’s classroom door, around 11pm PST while she was asleep, a source close to Kemsley told DailyMail.com

Two of the suspects walked into her bedroom while she was sleeping and she woke to them at the they end of her bed.

They grabbed her as as she begged: ‘Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother.’

To which one of the men responded: ‘Kill her.’

The intruders proceeded to ransack the house for about 20 minutes, stealing all of Kemsley’s jewelry and handbags.

They did not enter the bedrooms belonging to her children.

After the intruders left, Kemsley contacted police and her husband, Paul Zeital Kemsley, who was in London at the time.

She remains at home and is reportedly ‘traumatized’ by the incident.

The source says her only focus during the invasion was to protect her children.

Paul is headed back to California to be with his wife.

Now, there seems to be some discrepancies between Daily Mail’s report and TMZ’s follow-up report. According to TMZ’s initial report (Update: TMZ has changed their story), Dorit and PK were home and experienced the traumatic event together.

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was asleep inside her L.A.-area home around 11 PMWednesday night when the men broke in. We’re told Dorit begged for her life, shouting, “Don’t Kill Me!” Our sources say Dorit and Paul gave everything up, including expensive purses and jewelry – oncethe men took off, the couple called the police.”

We don’t know what’s going on, but we do know that ‘RHOBH’ is filming and Dorit is scheduled to still film today.