Big Freedia Catches Heat For Saying Boosie Isn't Homophobic [Photos + Video]

Regardless of what Boosie has previously stated about the LGBTQIA+ community and Lil Nas X, Big Freedia does not believe that the “Wipe Me Down” icon is homophobic.

via: AceShowbiz

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has found a supporter in Big Freedia. Despite his controversial rant against Lil Nas X, who is openly gay, the Bounce Queen didn’t think that Boosie is homophobic.

In an interview with TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport, she weighed in on the drama involving the Baton Rouge rapper and the “Montero” artist. Unlike popular opinion, Freedia suggested that Boosie isn’t homophobic because he only targeted Lil Nas X in the rant, not the entirety of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“You gon’ have those. You gon’ have homophobic people and you know, us as the gay community we have to just keep pushing,” the “Louder” raptress said. “We can’t let everything and everybody bother us with they words. We have been fighting forever and we gotta continue to be tough.”

The “Rent” musician went on to say, “I don’t think Boosie is homophobic, I just think he has a problem with Lil Nas.” She also noted that Boosie has worked with “lots of gay folks” in his movie “Struggle”, saying, “He has a whole gay scene in jail where he has like, a lot of the gay guys from Louisiana representin’.”

“When people get upset they say whatever’s on they mind and on they heart. But, they keep trolling each other. It’s wasted energy this going back and forth,” she continued.

Internet users, however, weren’t having it. “big freedia really said ‘boosie not homophobic, he had gay people in his movie’ b***h and , racists had black people in they movie,” one person tweeted. “I like Big Freedia a lot but she is wrong here. Let’s suppose Boosie did just have a problem with ONLY lil nas x. Nothing he said was okay even in that case. So this is a weak take,” another person added.

“So did we forget he attacked Dwayne Wades daughter too and Big Freedia you cappin for Boosie but guess what he doesn’t like you either and would tell you the same s**t he told LNX but y’all keep cappin for this creep that community is weird y’all don’t support your own I see,” someone wrote, referring to Boosie’s comments on Dwyane Wade’s trans daughter Zaya.

You can read through a few unfavorable reactions below.

WE BOUTSTA, WE BOUTSTA, WE BOUTSTA BLOCK BIG FREEDIA. https://t.co/MJVSMm9GPV — Jam (@JAMvsJAM) October 27, 2021

big freedia really said “boosie not homophobic, he had gay people in his movie” bitch and ?, racists had black people in they movie. — ? (@sayntfemme) October 28, 2021

I like Big Freedia a lot but she is wrong here Let’s suppose Boosie did just have a problem with ONLY lil nas x. Nothing he said was okay even in that case. So this is a weak take. https://t.co/dRd3lxuvOB — ? The New Supreme. ? (@ElleWCarter) October 28, 2021

So did we forget he attacked Dwayne Wades daughter too and Big Freedia you cappin for Boosie but guess what he doesn’t like you either and would tell you the same shit he told LNX but y’all keep cappin for this creep that community is weird y’all don’t support your own I see https://t.co/VRCK7QRdNf — King? (@hatedbymost132) October 27, 2021

Big Freedia is a lot of things…smart isnt one of them. https://t.co/oBZ3ymMNQP — .jae (@BLOWthisJAE_) October 27, 2021